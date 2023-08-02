Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Falls -7.88%, Causing Bears To Lose

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.01M, closed the recent trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -7.88% during that session. The GTE stock price is -137.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 28.15% above the 52-week low of $4.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting -7.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the GTE stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved -35.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed 27.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.53 while the price target rests at a high of $25.99. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -304.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.11% from the levels at last check today.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -102.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.58% with a share float percentage of 33.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 5.58 million shares worth more than $49.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Marshall Wace LLP held 15.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 2.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.19 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.