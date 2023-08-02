Does Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.72% during that session. The AQMS stock price is -40.8% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 603.47K shares.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Sporting -6.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the AQMS stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 10.11%. Year-to-date, Aqua Metals Inc. shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) have changed 7.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.79.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aqua Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.00%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16,150.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 21.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.93% with a share float percentage of 15.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aqua Metals Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baird Financial Group, Inc. with over 4.57 million shares worth more than $4.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baird Financial Group, Inc. held 5.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 million and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.