Could R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.29B, closed the recent trade at $18.14 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The RCM stock price is -49.23% off its 52-week high price of $27.07 and 63.01% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the RCM stock price touched $18.14 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved 65.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed -0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.8% from the levels at last check today.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that R1 RCM Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 114.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.71 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $586.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $391.9 million and $523.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.30% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.50%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.64% with a share float percentage of 90.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R1 RCM Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. with over 94.41 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. held 22.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.65 million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 4.28 million shares of worth $60.8 million while later fund manager owns 3.31 million shares of worth $47.01 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.