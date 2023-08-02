Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Shares Lost -$4.46 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 11.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.60B, closed the last trade at $94.15 per share which meant it lost -$4.46 on the day or -4.52% during that session. The COIN stock price is -23.53% off its 52-week high price of $116.30 and 66.49% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sporting -4.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the COIN stock price touched $94.15 or saw a rise of 8.34%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved 166.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 31.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.30, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.32% from current levels.

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.11%, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $333.29k and $137.39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.00% for the current quarter and 45.60% for the next.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.