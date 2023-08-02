Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Investors To Make Money Again

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.10B, closed the recent trade at $26.05 per share which meant it gained $3.32 on the day or 14.61% during that session. The YOU stock price is -33.28% off its 52-week high price of $34.72 and 16.51% above the 52-week low of $21.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Sporting 14.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the YOU stock price touched $26.05 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Clear Secure Inc. shares have moved -4.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have changed 12.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.19% from the levels at last check today.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clear Secure Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.50%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.58 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $147.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $102.72 million and $115.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.90% for the current quarter and 26.90% for the next.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.27% with a share float percentage of 126.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Secure Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Durable Capital Partners Lp with over 11.48 million shares worth more than $300.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Durable Capital Partners Lp held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 9.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $250.34 million and represent 10.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.13% shares in the company for having 4.63 million shares of worth $126.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.48 million shares of worth $77.89 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.