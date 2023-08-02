Can CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.64M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it $0.0 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The CNEY stock price is -1431.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.28K shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the CNEY stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 9.31%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved -75.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed -7.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -531.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -531.58% from the levels at last check today.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.12% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at with a share float percentage of. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of institutions that hold shares in the company.