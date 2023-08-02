Bunge Limited (BG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.00B, closed the recent trade at $113.42 per share which meant it gained $5.0 on the day or 4.61% during that session. The BG stock price is 3.12% off its 52-week high price of $109.88 and 29.1% above the 52-week low of $80.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bunge Limited (BG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) trade information

Sporting 4.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the BG stock price touched $113.42 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, Bunge Limited shares have moved 13.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have changed 16.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $161.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.42% from the levels at last check today.

Bunge Limited (BG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bunge Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.89%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.30%.

BG Dividends

Bunge Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.65 at a share yield of 2.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.94% with a share float percentage of 90.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bunge Limited having a total of 943 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 20.0 million shares worth more than $1.91 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital World Investors held 13.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 18.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 billion and represent 12.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 5.56 million shares of worth $531.52 million while later fund manager owns 4.56 million shares of worth $454.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.