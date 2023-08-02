BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.60M, closed the recent trade at $6.85 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -15.32% during that session. The BPT stock price is -175.91% off its 52-week high price of $18.90 and 34.01% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Sporting -15.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the BPT stock price touched $6.85 or saw a rise of 16.16%. Year-to-date, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares have moved -41.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have changed 47.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.18% from the levels at last check today.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.00% over the past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 14.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.88% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Creative Planning held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 98933.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 37597.0 shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 2429.0 shares of worth $28370.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.