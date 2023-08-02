Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Have Inclined 631.67% Year To Date

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 3.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.09M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -9.34% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 87.93% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 million shares.

Sporting -0.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the BTBT stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved 631.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed 8.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.88% from current levels.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bit Digital Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 204.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.37%, compared to 20.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.90% and 52.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.48 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.82 million and $9.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.80% for the current quarter and 46.80% for the next.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.52% with a share float percentage of 18.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $2.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 2.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $2.74 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.