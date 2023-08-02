Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Dropped -24.56% In One Month

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) has a beta value of 3.54 and has seen 24.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.04M, closed the recent trade at $4.30 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 39.16% during that session. The AHI stock price is -260.93% off its 52-week high price of $15.52 and 85.12% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Sporting 39.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the AHI stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares have moved 162.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) have changed -24.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -43.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 30.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.23% from the levels at last check today.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 115.00% over the past 6 months.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 20523.0 shares worth more than $30242.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 625.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $921.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.