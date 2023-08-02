Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -3.86%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $233.84B, closed the recent trade at $527.90 per share which meant it lost -$21.2 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The ADBE stock price is -4.74% off its 52-week high price of $552.94 and 47.96% above the 52-week low of $274.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.62.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the ADBE stock price touched $527.90 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Adobe Inc. shares have moved 56.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have changed 8.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $556.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $428.00 while the price target rests at a high of $660.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.92% from the levels at last check today.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adobe Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.51%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.50% and 2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.10%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.43 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.43 billion and $4.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.07%.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.