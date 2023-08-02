A Detailed Analysis Of Yellow Corporation (YELL)

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 219.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.29M, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 121.59% during that session. The YELL stock price is -118.21% off its 52-week high price of $8.51 and 88.97% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.96.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Sporting 121.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the YELL stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 22.0%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved 55.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 278.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed 466.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -56.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 35.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.9% from current levels.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yellow Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -752.38%, compared to -9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -183.50% and -1,255.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.60% for the current quarter and -16.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.70% over the past 5 years.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.40% with a share float percentage of 37.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yellow Corporation having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 2.66 million shares worth more than $5.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.35 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 1.71 million shares of worth $4.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $1.78 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.