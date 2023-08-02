1.59 Gain Turns NOV Inc. (NOV) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 5.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.69B, closed the last trade at $20.40 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.59% during that session. The NOV stock price is -21.72% off its 52-week high price of $24.83 and 31.13% above the 52-week low of $14.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NOV Inc. (NOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Sporting 1.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the NOV stock price touched $20.40 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, NOV Inc. shares have moved -2.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have changed 27.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.57% from current levels.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NOV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 248.72%, compared to 20.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 325.00% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.60%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.89 billion and $2.07 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.10% for the current quarter and 8.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 160.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.73% with a share float percentage of 95.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOV Inc. having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38.93 million shares worth more than $720.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $698.72 million and represent 9.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 26.91 million shares of worth $657.56 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $267.65 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.