Yum China Holdings Inc. Shares Are Down 19.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.96B, closed the recent trade at $58.04 per share which meant it lost -$2.98 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The YUMC stock price is -11.47% off its 52-week high price of $64.70 and 33.53% above the 52-week low of $38.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the YUMC stock price touched $58.04 or saw a rise of 6.37%. Year-to-date, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have moved 6.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.68% from the levels at last check today.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yum China Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.57%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.80% and 183.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.16 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.69 billion and $2.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.30% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -54.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.04%.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 0.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 82.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 39.13 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.22% shares in the company for having 30.18 million shares of worth $1.86 billion while later fund manager owns 5.83 million shares of worth $359.45 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.