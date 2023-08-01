Xos Inc. (XOS) Shares Have Inclined 2.26% Year To Date

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.10% during that session. The XOS stock price is -375.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xos Inc. (XOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Mosaic Company (The).

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Sporting 12.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the XOS stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Xos Inc. shares have moved 2.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) have changed 108.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -788.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.22% from the levels at last check today.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xos Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.42%, compared to 14.60% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -304.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.70%.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 21.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xos Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.34 million shares worth more than $1.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $0.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.