Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Future Potential?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.45 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -1500.96% off its 52-week high price of $16.65 and 16.35% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84570.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the ATXI stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -10.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 67880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2976.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2976.92% from the levels at last check today.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.30% over the past 5 years.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.14% with a share float percentage of 11.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avenue Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 53363.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54430.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 8335.0 shares of worth $8501.0 while later fund manager owns 6236.0 shares of worth $6360.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.