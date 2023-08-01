Why Should UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Be In Your Portfolio?

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 4.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42B, closed the last trade at $71.00 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The UMBF stock price is -39.7% off its 52-week high price of $99.19 and 28.62% above the 52-week low of $50.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the UMBF stock price touched $71.00 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, UMB Financial Corporation shares have moved -14.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) have changed 14.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.23% from current levels.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UMB Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.06%, compared to -4.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years.

UMBF Dividends

UMB Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.11% with a share float percentage of 99.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UMB Financial Corporation having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UMB Bank NA/MO with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $346.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, UMB Bank NA/MO held 11.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $325.06 million and represent 11.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $101.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $133.94 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.