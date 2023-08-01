Why Do You Need To Add Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Your Portfolio?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 4.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.25B, closed the last trade at $101.52 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The FRT stock price is -13.36% off its 52-week high price of $115.08 and 16.01% above the 52-week low of $85.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 521.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the FRT stock price touched $101.52 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have moved 0.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have changed 5.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $109.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $93.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.39% from current levels.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.85%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.00% and -65.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.84 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $283.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $263.83 million and $260.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.90% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 43.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.12%.

FRT Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.32 at a share yield of 4.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.72% with a share float percentage of 97.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Federal Realty Investment Trust having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 12.9 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 15.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 9.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $928.32 million and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $362.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $317.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.