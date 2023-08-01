When Will Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Be Worth Investing In?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.44M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The VBLT stock price is -10.34% off its 52-week high price of $0.32 and 65.52% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the VBLT stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have moved 142.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have changed 26.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 48960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1624.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1624.14% from the levels at last check today.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 89.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.05% with a share float percentage of 16.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $68509.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48420.0 and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 40323.0 shares of worth $6411.0 while later fund manager owns 2800.0 shares of worth $336.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.