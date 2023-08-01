What Are The Chances Of Bank OZK. (OZK) Being A Good Investment?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 10.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.53B, closed the last trade at $43.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The OZK stock price is -13.24% off its 52-week high price of $49.52 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $30.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 million shares.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) trade information

Sporting -0.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the OZK stock price touched $43.73 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Bank OZK shares have moved 9.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.45.

Bank OZK (OZK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bank OZK shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.77%, compared to -11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.50% and 4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $365.98 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $304.83 million and $332.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.10% for the current quarter and 16.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 1.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

OZK Dividends

Bank OZK is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 3.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.