Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.58M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The URG stock price is -42.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 21.9% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23when the URG stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.50%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 159,900.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $930k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.30% with a share float percentage of 57.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 24.49 million shares worth more than $25.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 13.85 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.69 million and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 10.46 million shares of worth $12.03 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 million shares of worth $10.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.78% of company’s outstanding stock.