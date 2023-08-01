Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks EQRx Inc.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 13.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $939.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 16.08% during that session. The EQRX stock price is -204.02% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 20.6% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Sporting 16.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the EQRX stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, EQRx Inc. shares have moved -19.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.10 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.53% from the levels at last check today.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQRx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 12.80% for the industry.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.24% with a share float percentage of 76.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQRx Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 47.68 million shares worth more than $92.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 39.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.68 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 10.43 million shares of worth $23.58 million while later fund manager owns 9.0 million shares of worth $22.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.