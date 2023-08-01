Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Lower

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.59B, closed the recent trade at $87.39 per share which meant it lost -$3.4 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The DASH stock price is -5.97% off its 52-week high price of $92.61 and 52.66% above the 52-week low of $41.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 20 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Sporting -3.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the DASH stock price touched $87.39 or saw a rise of 5.64%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc. shares have moved 79.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed 14.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.21, which means that the shares’ value could drop -10.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.23% from the levels at last check today.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoorDash Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.20%, compared to 21.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.10% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.40%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.61 billion and $1.63 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.20% for the current quarter and 24.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -164.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.00%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.68% with a share float percentage of 90.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc. having a total of 631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 34.96 million shares worth more than $3.05 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 9.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 30.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 billion and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 14.38 million shares of worth $1.26 billion while later fund manager owns 8.75 million shares of worth $764.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.