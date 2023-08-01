Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Genius Group Limited (GNS) Lower

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 16.55 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1743.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.80 and 53.12% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting -1.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the GNS stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 93.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed -9.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -915.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -837.5% from the levels at last check today.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.57%, compared to 20.40% for the industry.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.