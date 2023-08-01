Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Shares Are Down -31.76% So Far This Year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 7.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.43B, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -54.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.81 and 3.56% above the 52-week low of $4.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.61 million shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red in last session when the ERIC stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have moved -13.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -5.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.90%, compared to -9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.40% and -56.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.08 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.35 billion and $6.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.30% for the current quarter and -0.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -17.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.90%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 4.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.17% with a share float percentage of 8.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 77.62 million shares worth more than $454.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 58.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $341.14 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 44.95 million shares of worth $262.5 million while later fund manager owns 20.29 million shares of worth $117.08 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.