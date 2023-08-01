Shares Of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) increased By 10.60% In A Month

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.08B, closed the recent trade at $145.28 per share which meant it lost -$2.04 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The FANG stock price is -13.5% off its 52-week high price of $164.90 and 25.45% above the 52-week low of $108.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.36.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the FANG stock price touched $145.28 or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Diamondback Energy Inc. shares have moved 7.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have changed 10.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $207.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.63% from the levels at last check today.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diamondback Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.64%, compared to -28.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.70% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.03 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.44 billion and $2.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.80% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.73%.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 9.79 at a share yield of 6.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.40% with a share float percentage of 92.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy Inc. having a total of 1,229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 22.04 million shares worth more than $2.98 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 billion and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 5.35 million shares of worth $731.35 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $721.72 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.