Shares Of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Gain 4.79% In A Month

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.64M, closed the recent trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 8.94% during that session. The CRNT stock price is -30.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 29.55% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 332.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Sporting 8.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the CRNT stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares have moved 15.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) have changed 4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.64% from the levels at last check today.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.29% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.44 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $70.67 million and $78.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 10.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CRNT Dividends

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.89% with a share float percentage of 17.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceragon Networks Ltd. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ion Asset Management Limited with over 2.88 million shares worth more than $6.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Ion Asset Management Limited held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.53 million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $2.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.89 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.