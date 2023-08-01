Shares Of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Inclined 29.06% In One Month

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 15.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 29.33% during that session. The AMPE stock price is -690.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55590.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Sporting 29.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the AMPE stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 27.69%. Year-to-date, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 33.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) have changed 29.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9900.0% from the levels at last check today.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.42% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.10% over the past 5 years.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.73% with a share float percentage of 4.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $50573.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVA Family Office, LLC, with the holding of over 73567.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17141.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.