Shares In Stellantis N.V. (STLA) 44.72% Up, YTD

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 4.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.95B, closed the last trade at $20.55 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The STLA stock price is -0.49% off its 52-week high price of $20.65 and 43.7% above the 52-week low of $11.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the STLA stock price touched $20.55 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved 44.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed 17.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.81 while the price target rests at a high of $37.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.47% from current levels.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.54%, compared to 4.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.36% with a share float percentage of 65.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 938 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.96 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bpifrance SA held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 97.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 billion and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 27.96 million shares of worth $574.56 million while later fund manager owns 26.73 million shares of worth $549.23 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.