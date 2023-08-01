Savara Inc. (SVRA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.51M, closed the recent trade at $3.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The SVRA stock price is -8.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.83 and 69.49% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 609.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the SVRA stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Savara Inc. shares have moved 128.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have changed 10.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from the levels at last check today.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Savara Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -14.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.50% over the past 5 years.

SVRA Dividends

Savara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.83% with a share float percentage of 60.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Savara Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 24.14 million shares worth more than $47.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, NEA Management Company, LLC held 21.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 11.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.66 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $5.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.