Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) Disappoints Wall Street With 13.81% Stock Price Gain

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.80M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 13.81% during that session. The RMNI stock price is -166.54% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 20.22% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 549.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Sporting 13.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the RMNI stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 28.42%. Year-to-date, Rimini Street Inc. shares have moved -28.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have changed -40.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.29% from current levels.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rimini Street Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.82%, compared to 18.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -105.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

RMNI Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.46% with a share float percentage of 82.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rimini Street Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adams Street Partners, LLC with over 23.57 million shares worth more than $97.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Adams Street Partners, LLC held 26.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.27 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $5.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $5.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.