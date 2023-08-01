Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 5.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.04B, closed the last trade at $16.88 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -27.43% off its 52-week high price of $21.51 and 20.62% above the 52-week low of $13.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23when the PAAS stock price touched $16.88 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved 3.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) have changed 18.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.8.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 366.70% and 1,400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $630.32 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $690.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $340.47 million and $367.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.10% for the current quarter and 87.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.30% over the past 5 years.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.80% with a share float percentage of 44.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 545 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 24.83 million shares worth more than $451.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.39 million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 12.34 million shares of worth $224.61 million while later fund manager owns 9.39 million shares of worth $170.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.