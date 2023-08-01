Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Shares Are Down -53.84% So Far This Year

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 6.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.89M, closed the recent trade at $4.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -474.51% off its 52-week high price of $26.60 and 33.91% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the OCEA stock price touched $4.63 or saw a rise of 16.43%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved -55.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed -23.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -331.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -267.17% from the levels at last check today.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.74% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.50% with a share float percentage of 103.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.27 million shares worth more than $21.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.53 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.