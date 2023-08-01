NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s 0.74% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 6.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.66B, closed the last trade at $37.99 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The NRG stock price is -20.56% off its 52-week high price of $45.80 and 20.37% above the 52-week low of $30.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 million shares.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23when the NRG stock price touched $37.99 or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, NRG Energy Inc. shares have moved 19.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have changed 2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NRG Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.86%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.40% and 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.73 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.28 billion and $8.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 3.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.51% with a share float percentage of 103.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRG Energy Inc. having a total of 798 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.98 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 13.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 7.0 million shares of worth $222.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.57 million shares of worth $224.79 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.