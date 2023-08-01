Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Shares Are Up 124.09% YTD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of -6.80 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.24M, closed the last trade at $4.93 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 13.07% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -304.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.95 and 57.0% above the 52-week low of $2.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 519.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $InMode Ltd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting 13.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the MNMD stock price touched $4.93 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved 124.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 42.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1421.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.42% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.13%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.86% with a share float percentage of 12.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $3.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $1.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.