Investor Confidence Is Shaken After T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Share Prices Gained By $0.22

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) has a beta value of -0.79 and has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 26.49% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -838.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 904.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Sporting 26.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the IDAI stock price touched $1.05 or saw a fall of -0.96%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc. shares have moved -56.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed -17.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 11330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -376.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -376.19% from the levels at last check today.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.22% with a share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T Stamp Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 50334.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14471.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37190.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 14367.0 shares of worth $34559.0 while later fund manager owns 14448.0 shares of worth $46558.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.