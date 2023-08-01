How Is IMAC Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: BACK) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) has a beta value of -0.00 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant 0.92% during that session. The BACK stock price is -854.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.05 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the BACK stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 8.41%. Year-to-date, IMAC Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) have changed 0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1036.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1036.36% from current levels.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.57% over the past 6 months.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.65% with a share float percentage of 17.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMAC Holdings Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kestra Advisory Services, LLC with over 1.69 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC held 5.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $23401.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.