How Is DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.(NYSE: DV) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.78B, closed the recent trade at $35.87 per share which meant it lost -$6.23 on the day or -14.80% during that session. The DV stock price is -18.51% off its 52-week high price of $42.51 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $20.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Sporting -14.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the DV stock price touched $35.87 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares have moved 63.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) have changed -7.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.36% from the levels at last check today.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 18.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.34 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $112.25 million and $133.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.20% for the current quarter and 26.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 38.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.53% with a share float percentage of 101.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. with over 53.17 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. held 31.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $498.59 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $147.93 million while later fund manager owns 3.52 million shares of worth $77.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.