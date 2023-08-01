Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 4.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.67B, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The HMY stock price is -26.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 55.01% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the HMY stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 26.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.99 while the price target rests at a high of $5.63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.3% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 103.03%, compared to 15.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.10% over the past 5 years.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.77% with a share float percentage of 32.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 58.63 million shares worth more than $240.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, with the holding of over 29.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.95 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 36.2 million shares of worth $148.44 million while later fund manager owns 17.15 million shares of worth $70.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.