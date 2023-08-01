Getaround Inc. (GETR) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.22% Rise

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.21M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The GETR stock price is -1595.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.17 and 61.67% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Getaround Inc. (GETR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the GETR stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Getaround Inc. shares have moved -8.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) have changed 65.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.33% from current levels.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.59% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.80% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.44 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.83% with a share float percentage of 39.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Getaround Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $12.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 82.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP, with the holding of over 3.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.