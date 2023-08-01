Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.63B, closed the recent trade at $28.05 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 5.49% during that session. The EXTR stock price is -1.96% off its 52-week high price of $28.60 and 56.9% above the 52-week low of $12.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Sporting 5.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the EXTR stock price touched $28.05 or saw a fall of -0.04%. Year-to-date, Extreme Networks Inc. shares have moved 53.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have changed 7.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.79, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.50 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.61% from the levels at last check today.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Extreme Networks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.26%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 86.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 40.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

EXTR Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.69% with a share float percentage of 92.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extreme Networks Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.67 million shares worth more than $356.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 14.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.78 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.26% shares in the company for having 8.09 million shares of worth $148.09 million while later fund manager owns 5.84 million shares of worth $109.3 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.