Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.87M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The COSM stock price is -1418.47% off its 52-week high price of $23.84 and 5.73% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.45K shares.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the COSM stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 16.91%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Health Inc. shares have moved -65.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -47.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.99% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.50% over the past 5 years.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.59% with a share float percentage of 5.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Health Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 92318.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 3816.0 shares of worth $12821.0 while later fund manager owns 1781.0 shares of worth $5984.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.