Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 6.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.16B, closed the recent trade at $284.00 per share which meant it gained $18.83 on the day or 7.10% during that session. The CAT stock price is 6.32% off its 52-week high price of $266.04 and 43.45% above the 52-week low of $160.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.58.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Sporting 7.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the CAT stock price touched $284.00 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Caterpillar Inc. shares have moved 18.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have changed 15.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $254.57, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $183.00 while the price target rests at a high of $351.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.56% from the levels at last check today.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caterpillar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.19%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.00% and 6.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.49 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.95 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.25 billion and $14.99 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.70% for the current quarter and 6.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.87%.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.20 at a share yield of 1.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 15.82 million shares worth more than $3.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard 500 Index Fund, with the holding of over 12.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 billion and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.