An Analysis Of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.11B, closed the last trade at $91.26 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 0.90% during that session. The TTD stock price is -0.44% off its 52-week high price of $91.66 and 56.79% above the 52-week low of $39.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Sporting 0.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the TTD stock price touched $91.26 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, The Trade Desk Inc. shares have moved 103.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have changed 17.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.12, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.32% from current levels.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Trade Desk Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.19%, compared to 21.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 11.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $455 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $479.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $376.96 million and $386.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.70% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -61.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.13% with a share float percentage of 79.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Trade Desk Inc. having a total of 1,066 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 45.49 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 41.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.51 billion and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 13.53 million shares of worth $606.66 million while later fund manager owns 10.37 million shares of worth $540.47 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.