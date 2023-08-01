Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 8.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.05M, closed the recent trade at $5.00 per share which meant it gained $3.57 on the day or 249.65% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -460.0% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 73.8% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 156.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting 249.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the ADMP stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 39.61%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved -57.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 184.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed 107.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 57650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.80% for the current quarter and 85.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.00% over the past 5 years.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.59% with a share float percentage of 18.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $1.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 92629.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.75 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.