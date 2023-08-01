ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) has seen 8.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.12M, closed the recent trade at $3.36 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 34.94% during that session. The ABVC stock price is -456.55% off its 52-week high price of $18.70 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Sporting 34.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the ABVC stock price touched $3.36 or saw a rise of 51.09%. Year-to-date, ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -46.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) have changed -35.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 5810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.20 while the price target rests at a high of $20.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -501.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -501.19% from the levels at last check today.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.97% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABVC BioPharma Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38751.0 shares worth more than $24800.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13928.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8913.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.