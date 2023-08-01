A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 4.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.71B, closed the last trade at $58.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The SON stock price is -12.48% off its 52-week high price of $65.96 and 8.29% above the 52-week low of $53.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 549.62K shares.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the SON stock price touched $58.64 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Sonoco Products Company shares have moved -3.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) have changed -0.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonoco Products Company (SON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonoco Products Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.88%, compared to -1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.90% and -5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.86 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.91 billion and $1.89 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.60% for the current quarter and 1.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 650.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.41%.

SON Dividends

Sonoco Products Company is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 3.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.33% with a share float percentage of 79.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonoco Products Company having a total of 576 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.63 million shares worth more than $709.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $667.61 million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 4.46 million shares of worth $271.91 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $179.34 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.