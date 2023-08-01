A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.17M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant -0.19% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -396.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.29 and 11.54% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 522.63K shares.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the KXIN stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved -10.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed -17.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.75% over the past 6 months.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 90645.0 shares worth more than $49401.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 68600.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37387.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.