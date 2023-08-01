-11.60% Fall Drives BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $233.92M, closed the recent trade at $8.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -11.60% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -322.28% off its 52-week high price of $34.12 and 27.23% above the 52-week low of $5.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.69.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Sporting -11.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the BTAI stock price touched $8.08 or saw a rise of 23.63%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -62.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed 21.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -828.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.51% from the levels at last check today.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.05%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.20% and -10.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,113.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.64% with a share float percentage of 87.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.28 million shares worth more than $34.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.72 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $10.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $5.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.