1.54 Gain Turns Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.71M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The SKIL stock price is -273.48% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 21.97% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/31/23 when the SKIL stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, Skillsoft Corp. shares have moved 1.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) have changed 4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.90 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -119.7% from current levels.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Skillsoft Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.30% and 94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -589.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.42% with a share float percentage of 82.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillsoft Corp. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Naspers Ltd. with over 61.26 million shares worth more than $122.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Naspers Ltd. held 38.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.31 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $3.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $2.84 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.